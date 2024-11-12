Chutia community holds rally in Jorhat

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Nov 11: A huge rally was organised at the IT Field, Rajabari here on Monday to reiterate the demand for the inclusion of the Chutia community in the ST list.

The rally, organised by the Jorhat district committee of the All Assam Chutia Students’ Union and its sister organisations, also renewed another long standing demand of the community—to set up a Chutia autonomous council.

The meeting, which was attended by leaders of the Central Committee of the Students’ Union—Mohen Borah, president; Raju Chutia, general secretary; Khirod Saikia, chief advisor; Madhu Madhob, advisor; and Abon Borah, assistant general secretary—criticised the state and central governments for failing to keep their pre-poll promises.

Cautioning the governments, the leaders stated that they would pursue democratic means of agitation if their demands were not met at the earliest.

Stating that for a long time successive governments have failed to deliver on assurances to fulfill their longstanding demands, they added that the Chutia is one of the oldest indigenous tribes of Assam but has remained neglected and backward.