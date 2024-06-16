CM Sarma Chairs Meeting to Ensure Animal Safety in Kaziranga; Deploys 3 Battalions

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 16: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma presided over a crucial meeting in Kaziranga with police, civil administration, and Kaziranga authorities to enhance the security and safety of animals, particularly during the flood season.

Sarma directed officials to implement necessary measures and bolster response systems.

During the Saturday meeting, the Chief Minister announced the deployment of three new commando battalions in Kaziranga. Their primary role will be to prevent accidents involving animals on the national highways passing through the park and to deter poaching during floods.

Additionally, Sarma disclosed plans to deploy around 600 personnel from a new forest battalion to Kaziranga National Park during the flood season.

Addressing concerns about the loss of park land due to rapid river water flow, Sarma announced the formation of a joint task force comprising experts from the Forest Department, Water Resources Department, and Kaziranga National Park. Their mandate will be to investigate and implement remedial measures.

Furthermore, Sarma mentioned the deployment of over 20 marine engine boats to assist the forest department in intensifying vigilance within and around the park, aiming to thwart potential poaching activities.