Congress releases Panchayat poll manifesto 

Bhupen Borah president of Assam Pradesh Congress comitee and ex MP Ripun Bora releasing a Panchayat Menufest at Rajiv Bhan in Guwahati on Friday.
GUWAHATI, April 18: The Congress on Friday released its manifesto for the Assam panchayat elections, pledging true decentralisation of power to the panchayats and ensuring no political interference in village-level bodies.

The party also promised to complete unfinished work under the current dispensation while expanding panchayat schemes.

Panchayat elections are scheduled to be held in two phases on May 2 and May 7 in 27 of the 34 districts. Polls will not be held in seven districts which fall under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and have autonomous council polls.

Counting of votes will be undertaken on May 11.

Releasing the manifesto here, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah said, “There are no unrealistic promises here, but long-term practical assurances, rooted in the socio-economic reality of our rural life.”

He maintained that the Congress follows a policy of decentralisation of power and it is clearly reflected in its manifesto.

Former APCC chief and ex-MP Ripun Bora, who headed the manifesto committee, said, “The Congress has always stood by the panchayati raj institutions and one of our foremost assurance is of timely conduct of panchayat elections.” (PTI)

