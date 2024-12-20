Construction of new road overbridge at Panbazar makes steady progress

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 19: The construction of new road overbridge at Panbazar in Guwahati is making a steady progress, an official statement from NFR said on Thursday.

“The construction of the new wider ROB is progressing steadily under the supervision of the able team of NFR and is expected to be completed soon,” the statement added.

As per the statement, the old Panbazar ROB that was constructed in 1965 used to suffer from structural and operational limitations, including insufficient vertical and horizontal clearances leading to a permanent speed restriction of 15 km/h, and creating a “dead wire zone,” which used to affect smooth movement of electric locomotives.

“Furthermore, water logging used to be a recurring challenge, especially during heavy rains, causing signal failures and traffic disruptions, as well as causing inconvenience to passengers,” the statement read.

It further said that the new ROB at the Panbazar area aims to address all the limitations of its predecessor while introducing significant enhancements, adding, “With a longer span of 60 meters, it provides improved vertical and horizontal clearance, eliminating speed restrictions and enabling hindrance-free train movement”.

It is worth mentioning that the lifted track levels will also prevent water logging issues, ensuring smooth operations even during monsoons. Additionally, the redesigned structure will facilitate yard remodelling, creating space for additional platforms and passenger amenities at Guwahati station. The new ROB will also allow the movement of over-dimensional consignments and all types of locomotives (electric locos), thereby boosting the region’s industrial and economic progress. The new ROB will feature a three-lane wide road, replacing the old bridge having only two lanes, thereby increasing its capacity to handle higher volumes of road traffic. This will ease traffic congestion, thus ensuring smoother and more efficient transportation system for commuters.

As per the statement, the presence of a Fire Brigade station near the project site poses logistical challenges for stacking construction materials, limiting workspace efficiency.

“In spite of this, notable progress has been made, including the completion of foundational structures; substantial fabrication and transportation of bow string girders and advanced sub-soil improvement using Geo-cell technology,” the statement said.

The implementation of Geo-cell technology modern method involves the use of interconnected cells filled with granular material to enhance load distribution and soil stability. Such techniques ensure the longevity and resilience of infrastructure, aligning with NFR’s focus on adopting cutting-edge solutions to bolster railway operations.

Key components of the construction works have undergone successful inspections by authorised agencies. Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, general manager, NFR also inspected the construction site recently, and has instructed all the concerned officials to ensure timely and efficient project execution.