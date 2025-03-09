16.3 C
Guwahati
Sunday, March 9, 2025
Consultation meeting held on Reliance biogas plant in Karbi Anglong

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

DIPHU, March 8: A consultation meeting was held on Saturday regarding the setting up of a biogas plant by Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance here at the conference hall of the Arboretum-cum-Craft Centre in Diphu’s Matipung, Karbi Anglong.

The proposed biogas plant is a result of Assam Advantage 2.0, which was recently held in Guwahati.

The consultation was led by the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang, and was attended by various stakeholders, including students, youth and women’s organisations, intellectuals, political parties, and individuals.

Speaking on the occasion, Ronghang provided a brief explanation of the advantages of the biogas plant, including the creation of 100% local jobs. He also discussed the economic prospects for villagers with land who could cultivate the grass needed to run the plant.

However, one of the attendees, JI Kathar, president of the All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC), strongly opposed the proposal of leasing land to Reliance.

“Some people misunderstand that lease and patta are different, but they essentially mean the same thing. A lease means giving away land to someone else,” Kathar said.

On the other hand, Khorsing Teron, chairman of the Joint Action Committee for Autonomous State (JACAS), stated that the detailed plans of the proposal by KAAC to lease land to the company should be disclosed first.

“We need to have the proposed plan from KAAC for leasing land to the company. Only after reviewing it can we decide whether it will be profitable or not,” Teron added.

Similarly, Robi Kumar Phangcho, secretary of CPI (ML) Hills Party Committee, and Saising Rongpi, chairman of the Hills Tribal League (HTL), shared the same opinion, stating that a copy of the proposal for leasing land to the company should be made available.

It was noted that the majority of the leaders from student, youth, and women’s organisations, as well as individuals, agreed to the proposed biogas plant.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Ronghang advocated for the biogas plant and explained the various benefits it would bring to the people.

“Our people should understand it properly. If a family has 10 or 100 bighas of land and wants to grow the grass, the company will provide the seeds free of cost. They will also provide financial support of Rs 10,000 per bigha. The company will purchase the grass. Currently, people are cultivating ginger and broom grass (phul jharu) and earning Rs 8,000 to Rs 9,000 per bigha annually. However, with this grass, it can be harvested three times a year, leading to more income.”

“The company itself will cultivate the grass. We need to decide on the land allotment in the border areas. If we can allot land to the company, the KAAC will receive a minimum of Rs 10,000 per bigha in revenue annually,” the CEM added.

