Borjan to get Sainik School, Rs 4,000-crore solar project: KAAC CEM Tuliram Ronghang

HT Bureau

DIPHU, March 5: Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang, on Wednesday said that the people of the Borjan Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) constituency are fortunate to receive two major centrally sponsored development schemes—the proposed Sainik School at Langvoku and a solar project that will provide job opportunities for local youths.

- Advertisement -

“When people in other MAC constituencies opposed the setting up of a Sainik School, the people of Borjan welcomed it. They are fortunate to receive two major central schemes—the establishment of the Sainik School at Langvoku and the solar project, which will create job opportunities for local youths,” the CEM said while addressing a CEM interaction programme at Phang Adong LP School playground in Miji Kro village under the Borjan constituency on Wednesday.

Speaking on the solar project, Ronghang stated that it was initially proposed at Khanduli in West Karbi Anglong but faced opposition from the people, adding, “A second proposal to set it up in Langkaijan was also rejected because of its proximity to the Marat Longri Wildlife Sanctuary. Finally, Borjan was chosen as the project site.”

“This is not just a Rs 1 or 2 crore project but a Rs 4,000 crore project. It will provide jobs to 1,000 local youths. Candidates from other constituencies will not interfere—100% of the job opportunities will be given to local candidates of Borjan. The adjoining villages will benefit from road connectivity, and all households will receive free electricity. Additionally, the KAAC will earn revenue from this project,” the CEM said.

He further mentioned that the Sainik School is a Rs 375 crore project that will also create employment opportunities.

- Advertisement -

Addressing concerns that students from outside Karbi Anglong might fill the seats, he clarified, “As per the agreement, 80% of the students will be from Karbi Anglong. The Sainik School will offer various facilities that students can benefit from.”

The CEM also announced a proposal to establish a biogas plant in Karbi Anglong. This proposal emerged after the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit held in Guwahati recently.

He stated that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had identified Karbi Anglong as a potential location for a biogas plant to be set up by Reliance.

Speaking on the proposed biogas plant, the CEM explained that it would run on grass, which could be cultivated by villagers.

- Advertisement -

“This project will generate employment for many local youths, both skilled and unskilled. Around 40,000 people from our district migrate to other states for work. Andhra Pradesh signed an MoU with Reliance for a similar project, which became a major revenue source for the state. We are not rushing into this. An interaction with all stakeholders, including student and youth organisations, intellectuals, and political leaders, will be held on March 8 in Diphu. If everything goes well and people agree, we plan to sign an agreement to lease land at Rs 10,000 per bigha per year. If we provide 30 bighas, our revenue from the project could reach Rs 50 crores annually,” he said.

Comparing the project with Andhra Pradesh, where seven lakh local youths were employed, the CEM assured that 100% of jobs in Karbi Anglong would be given to local youths.

He also highlighted the financial prospects for local farmers, stating that if grass for the biogas plant is cultivated, the income per bigha could reach Rs 50,000 annually. For 20 hectares of land, the estimated annual income could be around Rs 12 lakhs.

“The company will provide seeds free of cost and offer technical support for grass cultivation,” he added.

Ronghang also criticised opposition leaders for opposing the KAAC’s efforts to implement various central and state-sponsored welfare schemes.

Additionally, he assured the people of Borjan that the KAAC would implement the demands outlined in their memorandum, which included improvements in road connectivity, access to safe drinking water, better medical facilities, school infrastructure, and playgrounds.