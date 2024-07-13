34 C
Cyber PS Recovers Additional ₹525,000 in Online Investment Scam Case

HT Digital

July 13, Saturday: The Cyber PS team has successfully recovered an additional ₹525,000 for a victim of an online investment scam. This latest recovery brings the total amount credited back to the victim’s account to ₹25.85 lakh.

The victim had initially fallen prey to a sophisticated online investment scam, resulting in a loss of ₹54 lakh. The diligent efforts of the Cyber PS team have been pivotal in clawing back the stolen funds. Officials confirmed that more money is expected to return to the victim’s account in the coming days.

This case underscores the growing threats posed by online investment scams and highlights the crucial role of cyber law enforcement in combating these fraudulent activities. The Cyber PS team continues to work tirelessly to ensure that victims of cybercrime receive justice and financial restitution.

