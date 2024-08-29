DDMA finalises proposals & reports in Haflong meeting

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 28: The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) held a crucial meeting with various line departments at the DC conference hall, Haflong, to finalise project proposals and disaster reports to be submitted by the respective departments. The meeting was chaired by district commissioner Simanta Kumar Das, who emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts in disaster management.

During the meeting, DC Das requested Ricky B Phukan, DPO, DDMA, to read out the proposals to ensure transparency and clarity.

The meeting was attended by NCHAC secretary Prabath Pegu, ACS, additional district commissioner James Aind, ACS, and other officials from various departments.