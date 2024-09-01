DEE Assam portal to open for Special Recruitment grievances from Sept 3

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 1: The Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) Assam portal (dee.assam.gov.in) will be open for grievance submission related to the ongoing Special Recruitment Drive from 3rd to 8th September 2024, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced on Sunday.

This opportunity is extended to Contractual and State-Pool Teachers who have concerns regarding the recruitment process.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Education Minister stated, “Important Announced!! The DEE Assam portal (dee.assam.gov.in) will be open for grievances related to the Special Recruitment Drive from 3rd to 8th September 2024.”

Pegu also informed that a total of 834 applicants who have been kept on hold for further verification can lodge their grievances through the designated link on the DEE Assam portal.

Additionally, teachers who have already been selected in the Final Select List but face discrepancies in their district or school assignments can also raise their concerns via a separate link on the portal.

Meanwhile, teachers are advised to submit all necessary supporting documents along with their grievances.

Furthermore, the DEE will review and verify the submitted documents, and genuine cases will be addressed by offering appointment letters.