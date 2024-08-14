Minister Pegu launches software portal to streamline DEE court case management

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 14: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu launched a new software portal designed to enhance the management and tracking of court cases within the Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE), Minister Pegu announced on Tuesday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Pegu stated, “Today, I am pleased to launch a new software portal to streamline the management of all these cases, in the presence of DEE officers and staff.”

With 2,164 court cases involving the Directorate of Elementary Education, managing and tracking these through physical files and coordinating with lawyers has been a difficult task. Today, I am pleased to launch a new software portal to streamline the management of all these… pic.twitter.com/o2M57BD00J — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) August 13, 2024

The Minister informed that the initiative aims to tackle the difficulties arising from the substantial number of active legal cases concerning the DEE, which currently totals 2,164.

The Minister also highlighted the difficulties faced by the department in managing and coordinating these cases using traditional methods.

He further expressed optimism that the new software portal would represent a substantial advancement in enhancing efficiency within the department.

Additionally, the software will enhance the management of legal affairs by facilitating improved organization, monitoring, and collaboration between the DEE and its legal representatives.