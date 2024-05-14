36 C
DHSK College signs MoU with GNIOT

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, May 13: The Dibrugarh Hanumanbax Surajmall Kanoi (DHSK) College has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Greater Noida Institute of Technology (GNIOT), an institute of management studies at Hotel Raj Meridian in Dibrugarh.

The MoU will facilitate educational exchanges, seminars, workshops, training and various research programmes between the two institutions to expedite the educational process.

The MoU was signed on May 11 in the presence of the principal of the DHSK College and Sashi Kanta Saikia, coordinator of IQAC, Anup Jyoti Bharali, coordinator of student relation, Jyoti Prasad Phukan, coordinator of innovation, Aditya Dahal and group head of GNIOT, Pankaj Kumar, regional head of GIMS Pradeep Dey, vice president of GNIOT Chandrakant Singh and Jyotirmoy Hazarika, alumni of DHSK College and chairman of Spear, an NGO.

The event was attended by Ranjan Changmai, former professor of DHSK College, Hriday Chowdhury, principal of the Dibrugarh Government Boys School, Basabi Bhattacharya Hazarika, principal of Gurukul, Bikash Gogoi, principal of Dr. Radhakrishnan School, officials of Spear and many other dignitaries.

