Dima Hasao to host Judima Festival from Dec 20 to 22

GUWAHATI, Dec 6: The serene hills of Dima Hasao are all set to come alive with the vibrant Judima Festival, scheduled from December 20 to 22, 2024 at Gunjung, Minister of Power, Sports and Youth Welfare Nandita Gorlosa announced on Friday.

The much-awaited celebration will bring a blend of nature, culture, and adventure, drawing visitors from across the region and beyond.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Gorlosa stated, “Join the Vibrant Judima Festival! Get ready for an unforgettable adventure as Nature, Culture, and Thrills come together at the Judima Festival!”

This year’s festival will also feature a unique Dimasa Cuisine Competition on December 22, with dishes judged by none other than MasterChef India Season 7 winner, Nayanjyoti Saikia.

The event is expected to showcase the rich culinary heritage of the Dimasa community, offering attendees a chance to savor traditional flavors.

Meanwhile, adventure enthusiasts are already flocking to Gunjung as paragliding activities, a major attraction of the festival, are underway.

The picturesque views of the lush hills and valleys from the skies provide an unmatched experience for thrill-seekers.

Traditional ballads such as Dishru ni, Johaya ni, and Majangdi ni will transport audiences into the region’s rich musical history.

Additionally, traditional sports like Jothai Gauba and Shutthai Gauba will also take center stage, demonstrating the vibrant sporting culture of the Dimasa people.

Meanwhile, special performances, including the traditional Bagauba dance, will add to the festive fervor.

Furthermore, children are not left out of the celebrations, as the festival includes a ramp walk in traditional Dimasa attire for participants aged 6-12 years, fostering cultural pride in the younger generation.

The festival will conclude on December 22, leaving memories of a celebration filled with joy, unity, and cultural pride.

For further details, interested participants can contact 9401808787 or 8310263367.