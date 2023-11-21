Diphu Hosts ‘Unity, Victory And Prosperity Rally’

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Nov 20: The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) on Monday organized the ‘Unity, Victory and Prosperity Rally’ for Duarbagori Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) constituency to highlight development scheme was held at the Deithor Mini Stadium in Diphu in Karbi Anglong.

The rally started with the laying of the foundation stone for construction of school buildings by chief executive member (CEM) of KAAC, Tuliram Ronghang in presence of executive member (EM), KAAC’s education department, Richard Tokbi and MLAs Bidyasing Engleng and Darsing Ronghang.

The schools whose foundation stones were laid were the Dolamora Tea Estate Model Secondary School, to be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs. 2.766 crores under AWP&B 2023-2024, the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Avasiya Vidyalaya to be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs. 6.88 crores under AWP&B 2023-2024 and the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya to be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs. 6.42 crores under AWP&B 2023-2025.

The CEM and EMs also planted tree saplings at the sports complex.

Speaking on the occasion, EM Tokbi said “Duarbagori has seen development with the blessings of CEM Ronghang. Roads, bridges and school buildings are being constructed. Piped water to every household under Water Jal Jivan Mission (JJM) has been provided. Chokihola-Deithor- Kohora (CDK) road under infrastructure funds will be constructed.”

The EM also mentioned horticulture activities in Duarbagori. The constituency produces pineapples and oranges, which are sold outside. The EM urged CEM for a cold storage facility at Kekang Adong to facilitate horticulture farmers.

Diphu MLA Bidyasing Engleng referring to the joining of former BJP MACs and EMs of KAAC, Jagatsing Engti and Pradip Diphusa, said the gathering of Congress at the Diphu Club on Sunday was minimal and had no impact on the BJP.

MLA Engleng said in spite of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president, Bhupen Kumar Borah attending the joining programme, it had no impact. The India Block alliance between Congress and All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC) in Karbi Anglong are not in good terms.

MLA Darsing Ronghang said the Congress has no clear cut decision on autonomous state, but BJP at the state has it. MLA Ronghang asked the attendees in the rally to start preparing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections so that the BJP wins with a larger margin than that of MP Horensing Bey in 2019.

CEM in his speech said, “We are working in one of the strongest political party, BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in Assam under the leadership of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Durbagori has received much development. The Dolamora Tea Estate Model Secondary School, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Avasiya Vidyalaya and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya are coming up in Duarbagori.”

Countering Congress mass joining at the Diphu Club, the CEM said, “The sitting capacity in Diphu Club is hardly 200 then how can thousands people gather there. The Congress is misleading the people. All municipal boards in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong are won by BJP. 26 MACs, four MLAs and one No. 3 Diphu (ST) Parliamentary seat is won by BJP. Congress has no more base here. I want to tell APCC president, Bhupen Kumar Borah that it will be of no use coming here.”

He said ration cards would be distributed to all BPL families, water facility under JJM will be provided to every household and the Anurodhoi scheme will be made available to people who qualify for it. The road from Chokihola to Kohora will be constructed. He blamed Congress for past ethnic clashes, violence and insurgency.

Spraying machines for agriculture purposes were also distributed to beneficiaries during the programme.