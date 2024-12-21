Dipok Kumar Barthakur Road inaugurated in Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 20: In a ceremony befitting the occasion, Guwahati Municipal Corporation’s mayor, Mrigen Sarania, inaugurated the Dipok Kumar Barthakur Road on Friday.

The event was held in front of the New Art Players (NAP) building, situated near the northern side of Ambari Traffic Rotary. The road has been dedicated to the memory of Dipok Kumar Barthakur, a revered cultural icon of Assam and the former president of New Art Players, on the occasion of his 87th birth anniversary.

The program, hosted by NAP general secretary Rathindra N Bhattacharya, began with floral tributes to a portrait of the Late Barthakur by dignitaries, including Ajoy Kumar Dutta, president of NAP, and other club members. Dutta welcomed the august gathering.

Mayor Sarania, the chief guest, and ward councilor Ratna Singh, the guest of honour, were felicitated with a traditional gamosa and flower bouquet.

In his address, mayor Sarania expressed gratitude to NAP for their initiative in naming the road after Dipok Kumar Barthakur.

Ratna Singh also praised the decision.

The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by Kalyan Kumar Das on behalf of New Art Players.