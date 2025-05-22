District Development Committee reviews progress in Sonitpur

HT Correspondent



TEZPUR, May 21: The monthly meeting of the District Development Committee (DDC) for Sonitpur was convened on Wednesday at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s office. The meeting, chaired by District Commissioner Ankur Bharali, brought together key administrative officials including District Development Commissioner Lakhinandan Saharia, Co-District Commissioners Dyotiva Bora (Dhekiajuli) and Manash Kumar Saikia (Naduar), Additional District Commissioner Twahir Alam, and heads of various departments under the district administration.

In his opening address, DC Bharali urged all officials to resume their departmental responsibilities with renewed focus following the conclusion of the Panchayat Elections. He underscored the importance of the timely and effective implementation of flagship government programmes, which remain a priority for the district.

The meeting also focused on preparations for the operationalization of the newly announced Co-Districts of Barchalla and Rangapara, with the DC highlighting the need to address infrastructure and logistical requirements in accordance with state government directives.

With the onset of the monsoon season, flood preparedness took center stage. DC Bharali called upon the Water Resources Department to provide updates on the repair of embankments, removal of encroachments, and other preventive measures. He also directed the Fishery Department to sensitize fish farmers on safe practices during floods and to intensify monitoring against the use of banned fishing nets and methods.

Further, the Irrigation Department was instructed to work in close coordination with the Agriculture Department, particularly in the implementation of the PM-KUSUM scheme. The status of non-functional and handed-over Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) schemes—especially those located on forest land—was reviewed, with emphasis placed on ensuring proper functionality.

Addressing traffic safety, the DC stressed strict enforcement of regulations on the Kaliabhomora Bridge, particularly to control over-speeding. He also called for the expedited completion of plastic waste management units at Balipara and Rangapara.

Key points discussed included: Enhanced coordination between the Public Health Engineering (PHE) and Health Departments for timely data updates on the NHM-JJM app.

Review of progress under major schemes including DoHUA, PWD (Buildings and Roads), Social Welfare, CMAAA, and PM Vishwakarma Yojana.

Concluding the meeting, the Joint Director of Health Services issued a public health advisory on mushroom poisoning, urging all departments to raise awareness at the grassroots level about the dangers of consuming wild mushrooms. He emphasized the need for early medical intervention in suspected cases to prevent fatalities.