26 C
Guwahati
Thursday, October 5, 2023
type here...

Double Anti-Corruption Arrests In State

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

 

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Oct 4: In a significant crackdown on corruption, the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption in Assam has made two arrests involving public servants of the government of Assam.

First, a junior assistant from the Public Health Engineering Department’s Nalbari Division was apprehended for initially demanding Rs 10,000 as a bribe from a complainant, later reducing it to Rs 5,000. However, she was caught red-handed accepting Rs 3,000 as part of the demanded bribe. The tainted money was swiftly seized, and a case has been registered against her under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).

In a parallel incident, a sub-inspector of police (UB) in Lakhimpur district, identified as Merafat Ali, was also caught accepting a bribe. He had initially demanded Rs 5,000 but later reduced it to Rs 4,000. He was apprehended after accepting Rs 2,000 as part of the bribe. A case has been registered against him under the same legal provisions.

Both public servants are now facing the legal consequences of their actions as necessary follow-up actions are underway in these corruption cases.

Eye Flu: 10 Superfoods For Healthy Eyesight
Eye Flu: 10 Superfoods For Healthy Eyesight
10 Famous Talking Birds That Make Awesome Pets
10 Famous Talking Birds That Make Awesome Pets
10 Types Of Chicken Breeds Found In India
10 Types Of Chicken Breeds Found In India
Side Effects Of Eating Biscuits Daily
Side Effects Of Eating Biscuits Daily
Flowers That Change Colours
Flowers That Change Colours
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Junmoni Death Case : CBI Recovers Missing Mobile Phones

The Hills Times - 0
Eye Flu: 10 Superfoods For Healthy Eyesight 10 Famous Talking Birds That Make Awesome Pets 10 Types Of Chicken Breeds Found In India Side Effects Of Eating Biscuits Daily Flowers That Change Colours