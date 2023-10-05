Double Anti-Corruption Arrests In State

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 4: In a significant crackdown on corruption, the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption in Assam has made two arrests involving public servants of the government of Assam.

First, a junior assistant from the Public Health Engineering Department’s Nalbari Division was apprehended for initially demanding Rs 10,000 as a bribe from a complainant, later reducing it to Rs 5,000. However, she was caught red-handed accepting Rs 3,000 as part of the demanded bribe. The tainted money was swiftly seized, and a case has been registered against her under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).

In a parallel incident, a sub-inspector of police (UB) in Lakhimpur district, identified as Merafat Ali, was also caught accepting a bribe. He had initially demanded Rs 5,000 but later reduced it to Rs 4,000. He was apprehended after accepting Rs 2,000 as part of the bribe. A case has been registered against him under the same legal provisions.

Both public servants are now facing the legal consequences of their actions as necessary follow-up actions are underway in these corruption cases.