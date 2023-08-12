Drug Peddler Held In Biswanath

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Acting on a tip off, a team of Itakhola police headed by Bhaskar Jyoti Saikia, officer in-charge of Itakhola PS in collaboration with a cell of Crime Branch, Biswanath managed to apprehend one Sirajul Islam on Friday from Tengabasti area and recovered eight cases of soap containing drugs worth Rs 30 lakh, informed a police source.

According to information, two drug peddlers plying on a motorcycle bearing registration number AS 12 Y 0389 were stopped by the police team at Tengabasti.

On seeing the police team, one of the drug peddlers managed to abscond from the site. Police investigation is on.