26 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
type here...

Drugs seized in Karbi Anglong

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

DIPHU, Oct 7: Drugs worth over Rs 1.60 crore have been seized and five persons arrested in two separate operations in Assam’s Karbi Anglong (KA) district on Monday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police launched a search operation at a checkpoint near the State Bank of India branch under Khatkhati police station and recovered 117.52 grams of heroin concealed inside 10 soap cases in a vehicle going towards Arunachal Pradesh.

- Advertisement -

Police arrested three persons, identified as Nong Irang, Taram Riyan, and Biraj Mali, all from Arunachal Pradesh.

The total value of the seized heroin was estimated to be Rs 1 crore, police added.

In a separate incident, police seized 1.5 kg of brown sugar from a vehicle travelling from Manipur at Kaliram Basti, near the Assam-Nagaland border.

Two suspects, Dhan Bahadur Khwa and Gamminchon Changloi, both from Manipur, were arrested. The brown sugar is estimated to be worth Rs 60 lakh, police added. (PTI)

- Advertisement -

7 Places To Visit In Shillong For Couples At Night
7 Places To Visit In Shillong For Couples At Night
South Indian Holiday Ideas For October
South Indian Holiday Ideas For October
8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October
8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October
9 Must Visit Places In Kerala In October
9 Must Visit Places In Kerala In October
9 South Indian Egg Recipes For Breakfast
9 South Indian Egg Recipes For Breakfast
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Veteran leader of KAAC Ajit Dey passes away

The Hills Times -
7 Places To Visit In Shillong For Couples At Night South Indian Holiday Ideas For October 8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October 9 Must Visit Places In Kerala In October 9 South Indian Egg Recipes For Breakfast