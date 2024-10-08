Drugs seized in Karbi Anglong

DIPHU, Oct 7: Drugs worth over Rs 1.60 crore have been seized and five persons arrested in two separate operations in Assam’s Karbi Anglong (KA) district on Monday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police launched a search operation at a checkpoint near the State Bank of India branch under Khatkhati police station and recovered 117.52 grams of heroin concealed inside 10 soap cases in a vehicle going towards Arunachal Pradesh.

- Advertisement -

Police arrested three persons, identified as Nong Irang, Taram Riyan, and Biraj Mali, all from Arunachal Pradesh.

The total value of the seized heroin was estimated to be Rs 1 crore, police added.

In a separate incident, police seized 1.5 kg of brown sugar from a vehicle travelling from Manipur at Kaliram Basti, near the Assam-Nagaland border.

Two suspects, Dhan Bahadur Khwa and Gamminchon Changloi, both from Manipur, were arrested. The brown sugar is estimated to be worth Rs 60 lakh, police added. (PTI)

- Advertisement -