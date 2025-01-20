18 C
Guwahati
Monday, January 20, 2025
Drugs worth Rs 1 crore seized in Cachar; 1 arrested

The vehicle, which was reportedly coming from a neighboring state, was intercepted, leading to the recovery of 8,640 bottles of Codeine Phosphate cough syrup, a controlled substance often misused for addiction, and 2 kilograms of Ganja.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 20: In a significant breakthrough against the drug menace, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the efforts of Cachar Police after they successfully intercepted a vehicle carrying drugs worth Rs 1 crore at the Digharkhal Toll Gate, a press release said on Monday.

Taking to the micro-blogging platform X, the Chief Minister revealed details of the operation.

“In a source based operation carried out at Digharkhal Toll Gate, a vehicle coming from a neighbouring State was intercepted leading to the recovery of 8,640 bottles of Codeine Phosphate cough syrup, 2 kg Ganja”, Sarma stated.

One individual has been arrested in connection with the case, marking a significant step in Assam Police’s ongoing campaign against drug trafficking in the state.

Chief Minister Sarma further commended the police for their swift and effective action, saying, “Good job @assampolice.”

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
