Drugs worth Rs 1 crore seized in Cachar; 1 arrested

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 20: In a significant breakthrough against the drug menace, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the efforts of Cachar Police after they successfully intercepted a vehicle carrying drugs worth Rs 1 crore at the Digharkhal Toll Gate, a press release said on Monday.

- Advertisement -

Taking to the micro-blogging platform X, the Chief Minister revealed details of the operation.

Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health 6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam 10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park 10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers View all stories

The vehicle, which was reportedly coming from a neighboring state, was intercepted, leading to the recovery of 8,640 bottles of Codeine Phosphate cough syrup, a controlled substance often misused for addiction, and 2 kilograms of Ganja.

“In a source based operation carried out at Digharkhal Toll Gate, a vehicle coming from a neighbouring State was intercepted leading to the recovery of 8,640 bottles of Codeine Phosphate cough syrup, 2 kg Ganja”, Sarma stated.

https://twitter.com/himantabiswa/status/1881040207027245124?s=08

One individual has been arrested in connection with the case, marking a significant step in Assam Police’s ongoing campaign against drug trafficking in the state.

- Advertisement -

Chief Minister Sarma further commended the police for their swift and effective action, saying, “Good job @assampolice.”