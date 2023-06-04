Eminent Bodo actor Bikash Basumatary passes away

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, June 3: Eminent Bodo film actor, producer Bikash Basumatary, who is popularly known as Laloo passed away in early morning hours of Saturday at a private hospital in Siliguri, West Bengal.

He was admitted at a private hospital at Siliguri, West Bengal yesterday evening after a brief illness.

He breathed his last at about 5 am on Saturday. He was 55.

He is well-known Bodo film artist, producer, and entrepreneur.

He was former president of Bodo Cine Artiste Association (BCAA) and acted in several Bodo films besides produced several films in his days.

He also served as the president of Kokrajhar Merchant Association.

Various organisations and individuals including chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region, Pramod Boro extended condolences on the demise of actor Bikash Basumatary and expressed deep sorrow. He prayed for his eternal peace.

“We remember contributions of Bikash Basumatary in the field of Bodo cine world”, Boro said.