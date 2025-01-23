Final touch to Karbi Lammet Amei venue

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 22: With two days left for the 33rd annual general conference of Karbi Lammet Amei (KLA) – Karbi literary body from January 24 to 27, workers have been giving the final touch to every area at the venue at Langpher Karbi Jutang Aklam, Volongkom Aji.

- Advertisement -

The entrance gate designed with Karbi typical structure looked attractive and a treat to the eyes. The pandal to be used for delegate session and other activities have been ornamented with sitting arrangement, lighting and heavy sound system.

The surroundings were completely kept clean with no paper and polythene seen around. During the four day event the organising committee has been trying to keep the venue free from plastics and polythene to maintain cleanliness.