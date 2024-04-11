23.1 C
Flying squad seizes cash

Representational Image
HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, April 10: A flying squad seized Rs 5,88,000 in cash from a man in Barangabari under Morigaon Police Station on Tuesday night. As per the Election Commission’s directives, if a candidate, any agent of the candidate, or a party worker is seized with a vehicle worth more than Rs 50,000 in cash or carrying drugs, liquor, weapons, or gifts worth more than Rs 10,000, such items will be confiscated. The public is also required to carry appropriate documents to carry amounts exceeding Rs 50,000.

