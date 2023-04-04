Former NDFB Martyr Families Get Ex-Gratia

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, APRIL 3: A total 193 families of former NDFB martyrs was ceremonially given away ex-gratia at a programme held at Bodofa Cultural Complex Auditorium, Chandamari in Kokrajhar on Monday.

Each of the martyr families was given away Rs 5 lakh who sacrificed their life for the cause of Bodoland Movement which was has been initiated as per the spirit of clauses of BTR peace accord (Bodoland Territorial Region).

Chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Pramod Boro ceremonially handed over the cheques to the martyr families in the presence of Assam cabinet minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma, BTR executive members Ranjit Basumatary, Wilson Hasda, Daobaisa Boro, Ukil Mushahary,Reoreoa Narzihary, Arup Kumar Dey, BTR principal secretary Anurag Goel.

Notably, the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Bodo Peace Accord signed on January 27, 2020 was signed to establish permanent peace in the region, have become fulfilled by the most dedicated, benevolent and continuous work and efforts UPPL led alliance government in BTR.

The BTR Peace Accord, which was regarded as historic third Bodo Peace Accord where all factions of NDFB, leaders of All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) and United Bodo People’s Organisation (UBPO) signed the Bodo Peace Accord.

Since the signing of the BTR Peace Accord, the Bodoland region witnessed massive ushering of peace and integrity among all sections of the communities besides developmental activities and accordingly rehabilitation to the former NDFB cadres/leaders and ex-gratia to the martyr families were given away.

CEM Boro while addressing the event said that the martyr families of the former NDFB members are given away ex-gratia as per the spirit of BTR peace accord clauses. He informed that the several cases of the ex NDFB cadres/leaders are getting disposal besides rehabilitations to the former NDFB members so far given away.

He said that most of the clauses of the BTR peace accord are getting implementation one after another and hopeful that all clauses would be properly implemented within few years in days to come.

He said that the BTR government is working dedicatedly towards all round development of the region since its inception and launched various mission and visions towards ushering of sustainable welfare aspects.