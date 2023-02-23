Green initiatives at LGBI Airport

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 22: Guwahati International Airport has taken up several unique initiatives to showcase the airport as a part of the place, incredibly enriched by nature and a magnificent gateway to the lush green valley of the country.

Recently, the airport has developed two 2000 sq. ft. green vertical living plants at the entrance road of the airport. The whole project of the green wall has been designed and prepared by the Airport Horticulture department team. The alphabet, ‘I love Guwahati’ is compiled inside of a green wall which is distinct from the far distance of the entry road.

Green walls are vertical structures that have different types of plants or other greenery attached to them. The greenery is often planted in a growth medium consisting of soil, stone, or water. The green walls are made of living plants with different variants and the features of the plants built-in proper irrigation systems. These green walls remove pollution from the air, promote biodiversity and it naturally controls the temperature in the environment and it will also help to reduce noise from the environment. The filtration capabilities of the green walls are not only in the plants’ leaves but also much of the filtration occurs in the growth in the medium and roots, where helpful microbes can convert pollutants into fuel for themselves.

Plus, adding components to the growth medium can supplement the natural filtration provided by the plants. Living wall helps to purify the air, to reduce the ambient temperature, to regulate the temperature and promotes biodiversity in the city and is part of climate-proof construction.