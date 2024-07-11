HT Digital

July 10, Thursday: In a recent meeting, HCM Dr. Himanta Biswa chaired a review of the guidelines for the scooter distribution programme under the Dr. Banikanta Kakati Merit Award 2024. The programme aims to reward academic excellence among students, with specific eligibility criteria set for this year: girls securing 60% and boys securing 75% in their examinations will be eligible to receive scooters.

During the meeting, Dr. Himanta Biswa also emphasized the importance of increasing the gross enrollment of students in higher education. He instructed officials to take proactive steps to encourage more students to pursue higher education, thereby contributing to the overall development and progress of the state.

The scooter distribution programme, coupled with initiatives to boost higher education enrollment, reflects the government’s commitment to supporting and motivating students to excel academically.