Heroin seized

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, May 15: Police arrested one person and recovered a substance, suspected to be Brown sugar – from a Santro car, which was driven by a person, near the New Sonowal Forest Beat office, Mariani under Titabar civil sub-division of Jorhat district, on Tuesday night.

- Advertisement -

According to a police source, 358.36 gms of suspected narcotics substance kept in 30 soap boxes was found in the car. The person driving the car was identified as Babul Das of Sungi, Titabar, who reportedly was coming from Nagaland bringing the drugs and was going to to Arunachal Pradesh.

Das was arrested under NDPS Act and the vehicle seized.