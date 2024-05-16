30 C
Guwahati
Thursday, May 16, 2024
type here...

Heroin seized

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, May 15: Police arrested one person and recovered a substance, suspected to be Brown sugar – from a Santro car, which was driven by a person, near the New Sonowal Forest Beat office, Mariani under Titabar civil sub-division of Jorhat district, on Tuesday night.

- Advertisement -

According to a police source, 358.36 gms of suspected narcotics substance kept in 30 soap boxes was found in the car. The person driving the car was identified as Babul Das of Sungi, Titabar, who reportedly was coming from Nagaland bringing the drugs and was going to to Arunachal Pradesh.

Das was arrested under NDPS Act and the vehicle seized.

Top 10 Medical Colleges In India
Top 10 Medical Colleges In India
Top 10 Places To Visit In Cherrapunji
Top 10 Places To Visit In Cherrapunji
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in South India
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in South India
Healthy South Indian Breakfast Dishes
Healthy South Indian Breakfast Dishes
Best Romantic Places In Goa
Best Romantic Places In Goa
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Media Workshop On AI In Kokrajhar 

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Medical Colleges In India Top 10 Places To Visit In Cherrapunji Top 10 Best Places to Visit in South India Healthy South Indian Breakfast Dishes Best Romantic Places In Goa