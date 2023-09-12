Heroin Worth Rs 21 Crore Seized In Assam, 3 Held

Guwahati, Sep 11: The police have picked up three persons in Jorabat on the outskirts of Guwahati after heroin worth Rs 21 crore was seized from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team lay seize on a vehicle in which the accused had been travelling on Sunday night. They recovered 2.527 kg of the narcotics from the vehicle, police sources said.

The contraband was reportedly hidden inside 198 soap boxes and the seizure. The arrested persons reportedly are residents of Manipur.

This is the second major seizure of contraband by the police in two days. In a similar incident the police had recovered 21 soap boxes containing heroin worth over Rs two crore the previous day. (PTI)