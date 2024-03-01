Himanta attends Vishwa Shanti Maha Jagya in Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Feb 29: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma graced the occasion of the Vishwa Shanti Maha Jagya as the chief guest, which was organised at the Green Field, Bodofa Nwgwr in Kokrajhar on Thursday. The event saw tens of thousands of devotees and followers of the Brahma Dharma from different districts of the state.

The event was organised by the Brahma Dharma Coordination Committee to offer prayer and worship to the almighty Brahma God. CM Sarma offered his prayer and worship to the Brahma God on the occasion, which marked a mega praying event amongst the Brahma Dharma devotees and followers. CM Sarma also offered tributes to Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma, an eminent social reformer of the Bodo and other tribal communities of the state. He recalled the contributions of Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma, who united the Bodo community through spirituality. His vision has given a place as the form of Agnik Param Brahma.

CM Sarma announced financial support to construct Gurudham of Gurudev in Kokrajhar and Gurudham at Rowmari Brahma Jyoti in Chirang district. “It is the most revered Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma who united the elders through spirituality. Feeling honoured to participate in the Mahayagya in Kokrajhar with 50,000 devotees. His vision has given a place as the form of Agnik Param Brahma. Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma united the Bodo Community through spirituality. Felt a happy moment while joining 50,000 of his devotees to perform Maha Yagya in a mega praying event,” CM Sarma said.

Pramod Boro, the chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), said that the Vishwa Shanti Maha Jagya witnessed grand participation from different districts of the state and prayed for peace and tranquility among the citizens. CEM Boro said that the sacred occasion has been made even more auspicious by the gracious presence of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and several dignitaries across the state. He said that the BTR government has been emphasising restoration of peace and tranquility among the communities since its inception of government in the Bodoland region.

“It was a warm & hearty welcome to our beloved CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to the Maha Yagya for Vishwa Shanti in Kokrajhar. This sacred occasion has been made even more auspicious by your gracious presence,” Boro said.

Among others, Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, state cabinet ministers, Urkhao Gwra Brahma, Dr Ranoj Pegu, BTCLA speaker Katiram Boro, Rajya Sabha MP Rwngwra Narzary, Bodo Sahitya Sabha president Dr Surath Narzary were prominent attendees at the event.