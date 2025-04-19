IPL betting racket busted in Dibrugarh, two arrested

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, April 18: In a major crackdown, Dibrugarh police on Friday busted an Indian Premier League (IPL) betting racket and arrested two individuals from the Seujpur area of the town.

- Advertisement -

The arrested individuals have been identified as Anil Kabri and Deepak Sahu, both residents of Dibrugarh.

According to police sources, the duo had been operating the illegal betting network for over a month, allegedly with the assistance of a middleman who helped lure participants.

The arrests were made under the jurisdiction of the Gabrupathar police outpost.

Confirming the development, Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police Rakesh Reddy said, “We have arrested two individuals in connection with an IPL betting racket and seized their mobile phones and a vehicle from their possession.”

- Advertisement -

The vehicle, bearing registration number AS 23AE 7789, was confiscated during the raid.

The SP added that the duo had been running the betting operation in a “coordinated manner” and that investigations were ongoing.

Police sources revealed that IPL betting in Dibrugarh has been spreading in an organised way, particularly during the evening hours when several hotels and bars are reported to be filled with young participants.

“Middlemen are targeting youths with the promise of quick money. Many of them, with little knowledge of cricket, are getting involved in betting,” said a police official.

- Advertisement -

The arrests come amid growing concerns over illegal betting during the IPL season across various parts of the country.