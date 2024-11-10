Ishan Chandra Nath, founder of Khelmati ME School, dies at 98

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, November 9: Ishan Chandra Nath, a noted personality of greater Bahbari area and founder headmaster of Khelmati ME School in Sonitpur District passed away at the age of 98.

He died on Thursday night at around 11:30 Pm following his old age ailment.

Born at Kakalbhagi village under Bandarmari Panchayat in Bhbari area during 1926, after completing his academic qualification got involved in diverse fields of social work in the area including establishment of Khelmati ME School during 1961.

After his retirement he settled in Tezpur Saikia Chuburi area. He was connected with several organizations and was a good actor who performed in various theater stages. Prior to performing his last rites his body was taken to his native village and to Khelmati High School wherein a funeral procession was taken out in the area.

His death was widely mourned while several socio-cultural and educational organizations paid their last tribute to the departed soul. He leaves behind his wife, one son, five daughters and many kith and kins.