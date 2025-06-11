28.7 C
Jagiroad College granted autonomous status by UGC

JAGIROAD, June 10: In a significant academic milestone, Jagiroad College in Morigaon district has been granted autonomous status by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for a period of ten years, effective from the 2025–26 academic session.

The recognition was formally conveyed in a notification issued by R Manoj Kumar, Joint Secretary of the UGC’s Autonomy Department, under Article 7.5 of the University Grants Commission guidelines.

Welcoming the development, Principal Bhaben Chandra Neog expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the college’s founders, faculty, staff, and stakeholders, including local MLA and Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika, for their unwavering support and contributions to the institution’s growth.

Puniram Patar, President of the College Management Committee, also extended his sincere appreciation to all individuals and institutions that played a pivotal role in the college’s journey towards autonomy.

The autonomous status will empower Jagiroad College with greater academic freedom, including the ability to frame its own curriculum, conduct examinations, and award degrees under the parent university’s umbrella—ushering in a new chapter of academic excellence and innovation for the institution.

