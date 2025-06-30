26.9 C
Guwahati
Monday, June 30, 2025
type here...

Jorhat police arrests two for fake lottery scam

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, June 29: In a coordinated operation, Jorhat police, with assistance from Nagaon police, arrested two individuals identified as Ashikur Rahman (19) and Elias Ahmed (20) from Kochuwa in Nagaon district for allegedly defrauding people through a fake lottery scheme.

- Advertisement -

According to a statement issued by Jorhat Superintendent of Police Shwetank Mishra, the arrests were made following the circulation of social media posts that falsely claimed a lottery draw would be held at Harimandir, Duliagaon in Jorhat.

Related Posts:

The posts included images of lottery tickets and various four-wheeler vehicles being offered as prizes.

Upon investigation, Jorhat police confirmed that no such Harimandir existed in Jorhat and that the entire scheme was a fabricated attempt to lure people into purchasing lottery tickets for Rs 200 each.

Taking cognizance of the fraudulent activity, the police registered a case under Jorhat Police Station Case No. 319/2025 under Sections 297(2), 316(2), 318(4), 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 read with Section 7(3) of the Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998.

- Advertisement -

During the arrest, police recovered Rs 70,000 in cash and two mobile phones from the accused, which contained images of lottery tickets and related digital evidence.

The investigation is currently ongoing to uncover the full extent of the scam and identify any additional individuals involved in the fraudulent network.

Stunning And Rare Yellow Animals From Around The World
Stunning And Rare Yellow Animals From Around The World
Top 10 Places In India With The Highest Rainfall
Top 10 Places In India With The Highest Rainfall
10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country
10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Historic Wahab Bazar Mosque lost to Brahmaputra erosion in Dhubri

The Hills Times -
Stunning And Rare Yellow Animals From Around The World Top 10 Places In India With The Highest Rainfall 10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife