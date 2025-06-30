Jorhat police arrests two for fake lottery scam

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, June 29: In a coordinated operation, Jorhat police, with assistance from Nagaon police, arrested two individuals identified as Ashikur Rahman (19) and Elias Ahmed (20) from Kochuwa in Nagaon district for allegedly defrauding people through a fake lottery scheme.

According to a statement issued by Jorhat Superintendent of Police Shwetank Mishra, the arrests were made following the circulation of social media posts that falsely claimed a lottery draw would be held at Harimandir, Duliagaon in Jorhat.

The posts included images of lottery tickets and various four-wheeler vehicles being offered as prizes.

Upon investigation, Jorhat police confirmed that no such Harimandir existed in Jorhat and that the entire scheme was a fabricated attempt to lure people into purchasing lottery tickets for Rs 200 each.

Taking cognizance of the fraudulent activity, the police registered a case under Jorhat Police Station Case No. 319/2025 under Sections 297(2), 316(2), 318(4), 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 read with Section 7(3) of the Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998.

During the arrest, police recovered Rs 70,000 in cash and two mobile phones from the accused, which contained images of lottery tickets and related digital evidence.

The investigation is currently ongoing to uncover the full extent of the scam and identify any additional individuals involved in the fraudulent network.