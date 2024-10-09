26 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, October 9, 2024
type here...

Karimganj Police seize 80,000 YABA tablets in anti-narcotics operation

The operation was successfully executed by Karimganj Police, who acted on credible intelligence inputs to intercept a truck carrying the illegal drugs.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Oplus_0
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 9: In a major breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking, the Assam Police have seized a large consignment of 80,000 YABA tablets in Karimganj, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The operation was successfully executed by Karimganj Police, who acted on credible intelligence inputs to intercept a truck carrying the illegal drugs.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “Based on credible intelligence, @karimganjpolice successfully executed an anti-narcotics operation, intercepting a truck and seizing 80,000 YABA tablets.”

As per reports, two individuals involved in the case have been apprehended, marking a significant step in Assam’s ongoing war on narcotics.

The Chief Minister further lauded the police force for their swift and efficient action.

- Advertisement -

“Good job by @assampolice,” the Chief Minister stated, highlighting the diligent efforts of the law enforcement agencies in the state.

Quick South Indian Recipes To Make For A Hearty Lunch
Quick South Indian Recipes To Make For A Hearty Lunch
7 Places To Visit In Shillong For Couples At Night
7 Places To Visit In Shillong For Couples At Night
South Indian Holiday Ideas For October
South Indian Holiday Ideas For October
8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October
8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October
9 Must Visit Places In Kerala In October
9 Must Visit Places In Kerala In October
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Storm Wreaks Havoc: Durga Puja Pandal Entrance Collapses on NH-15

The Hills Times -
Quick South Indian Recipes To Make For A Hearty Lunch 7 Places To Visit In Shillong For Couples At Night South Indian Holiday Ideas For October 8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October 9 Must Visit Places In Kerala In October