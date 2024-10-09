Karimganj Police seize 80,000 YABA tablets in anti-narcotics operation

HT Digital
GUWAHATI, Oct 9: In a major breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking, the Assam Police have seized a large consignment of 80,000 YABA tablets in Karimganj, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Wednesday.
The operation was successfully executed by Karimganj Police, who acted on credible intelligence inputs to intercept a truck carrying the illegal drugs.
Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “Based on credible intelligence, @karimganjpolice successfully executed an anti-narcotics operation, intercepting a truck and seizing 80,000 YABA tablets.”
As per reports, two individuals involved in the case have been apprehended, marking a significant step in Assam’s ongoing war on narcotics.
The Chief Minister further lauded the police force for their swift and efficient action.
“Good job by @assampolice,” the Chief Minister stated, highlighting the diligent efforts of the law enforcement agencies in the state.