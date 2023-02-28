Kisan Mela Gets Underway At Nagaon Dawson School Playground

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Feb 27: The Central Sector Scheme, Agricultural Technology Management Agency (CSS – ATMA), department of Agriculture, Nagaon district office organised a two-day long Kisan Mela here at Nagaon Dawson Higher Secondary and Multi Purposes School playground from Monday onwards.

Local MLA Rupak Sarma ceremonially inaugurated the Kisan Mela in presence of district agriculture officer Ranjan P Deka, chief scientist, Zonal Research Station, Shillongani and state consultant of National Food Security Mission Dr Arunima Deb Chaudhary and other senior officials from district agriculture department.



Over 50 various farmers groups from various agricultural blocks in the district participated in the Kisan Mela and displayed their agricultural outputs in the temporary outlets set up in the playground and also brought to the limelight about the benefits they gathered from various central schemes as well as other aids initiated by department of agriculture through Agricultural Technology Management Agency across the district.



While speaking to this correspondent, Ranjan P Deka, district agriculture officer said, “The programme was initiated to showcase the benefits of the central sector schemes being implemented by the department concerned among the farmers community and doing so the other farmers who were left out from the benefits, they should also be encouraged to get the benefits of the same.”

He also asserted that the Kisan Mela will conclude on Tuesday next.