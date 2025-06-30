26.9 C
Lions Club inaugurates vision center in Nagaon

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

NAGAON, June 29: A vision center was inaugurated at the office premises of the Lions Club, Nagaon in Christian Patty on Sunday, reflecting the club’s continued commitment to community welfare and public service.

The initiative has been undertaken under the leadership of club president Ajay Mittal, with active support from the executive team and members.

The center was formally inaugurated by District Governor Lalit Kumar Kothari.

The project has been generously sponsored by Manak Chandra Nahata, a long-serving and dedicated member of the Lions Club, Nagaon, and Bharti Nahata.

The newly established vision center will provide free eye check-ups by qualified ophthalmologists three days a week at the Lions Club Service Centre, making essential eye care more accessible to the local population.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by General Secretary Hardarshan Singh, Treasurer Madan Saha, and several club members including Biswajit Mahanta, Ganga Ballav Goswami, Nanu Das, Vinod Khetawat, Malchand Agarwal, Jiten Agarwal, Gurucharan Singh, Bakul Bora, Surendra Banka, Mahabir Agarwal, Devendra Singh Sehmi, Dhiraj Bordoloi, Mala Sarma Bordoloi, among others. The event marked a significant step forward in the club’s ongoing efforts to serve the people of Nagaon through healthcare outreach.

