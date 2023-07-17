27 C
Magnitude-4.2 Earthquake Hits Assam

GUWAHATI: A moderate earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 struck the West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya at approximately 7:53 PM on Sunday. The tremors were felt in various parts of Assam and Meghalaya, causing a momentary panic among the residents.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the epicenter of the earthquake was located in the West Khasi Hills region of Meghalaya. No immediate reports of casualties or damage to property have been received. However, the impact of the earthquake is being assessed by local authorities.

