Major reshuffle in Nagaon police amid SI Junmoni Rabha death probe

Guwahati May 31: On May 31, as part of the ongoing investigation into the death of Sub-Inspector Junmoni Rabha, the Assam Police reassigned 17 officers to various police stations.

Under the authority granted by Section 46 of the Assam Police Act 2007 and following the decision of the district-level board for transfer and posting, Superintendent of Police Nabaneet Mahanta announced the immediate transfer of the following police personnel:

Pawan Kalita, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Jakhalabandha Police Station, has been assigned to Kampur Police Station. The OC of Uluvani Police Station has been assigned to Khatwal Police Station. Raja Erda, the OC of Dhing Police Station, has been transferred to Kasuwa Police Station. Asik, the Investigating Officer (IO) of Samaguri Bagori, has been assigned to Dhing Police Station. Ajit Sonowal has been transferred to Itasali Jajori Police Station as the OC, replacing Uluvani Police Station. Munna Pasni, the OC of Juriya Police Station, has been transferred to Jakhlabandha Police Station. Vibhuti Thapa, the IO of Nanai, has been transferred to Bagori Police Station. Chiranjeevi Lahan, the IO of Mariklong Bebezia, has been transferred to Bagori Police Station. Feroz Dal, currently serving in Ruphihat, has been sent to Laokhowa Chapori. Raha Asi Sampriti Hazarika has been assigned to Jajori Police Station. Maniram Kalita, the IO of Kampur, has been shifted to Raha Police Station. - Advertisement - Mitu Das, hailing from Laokhowa Chapri, has been transferred to Juria Police Station. The next major discrepancy to emerge from the ongoing investigation into SI Junmoni Rabha's death case is the bail of truck driver Sumit Pal, who reportedly rammed his container truck into SI Junmoni Rabha's car on May 16.