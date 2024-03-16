Mayong farmers make landmark export

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, March 15: In a promising development for the agricultural sector, 29 metric tons of pumpkins were successfully exported from Mayong to Nepal via the Bihar border on Friday. This significant export not only marks a milestone for local farmers but also serves as a beacon of hope for the future of farming in the region.

- Advertisement -

The exportation of 29 metric tons of locally grown pumpkins has served as a source of motivation for farmers, encouraging them to view farming as a sustainable livelihood option. The event, overseen by district agriculture officer Ashok Kr Sarma, witnessed the seamless export of the pumpkins to Nepal through the Bihar border.

This achievement underscores the dedication and efforts of progressive farmers in the region. The cultivation of approximately 29 metric tons of pumpkins was made possible through the collective endeavours of farmers across 180 bighas of land. Notable contributions came from areas including Shildubi (30 bighas), Garubhanda (35 bighas), Ashigarh (50 bighas), Garaimari (30 bighas), and Marisutitup village under Rajmayong (35 bighas).