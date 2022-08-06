Minister Ashok Singhal inaugurates PSK in Cachar

The Guardian min has asked officials to provide services to retirees

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, Aug 5: Along with 27 Pension Seva Kendras (PSK) across the state, one PSK was also inaugurated in Silchar on Friday by Guardian minister for Cachar, Ashok Singhal, who is also the minister for Housing & Urban Affairs and Irrigation.

The minister is on a two-day visit to Cachar and on Friday morning he arrived at Silchar.

On the day, the minister officially inaugurated the Pension Seva Kendra at the Deputy Inspector of School’s premises in presence of Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty, Cachar DC Rohan Kumar Jha and other dignitaries.

A meeting was also organised under the chairmanship of deputy commissioner, Rohan Kumar Jha at Deputy Inspector of School’s premises to mark the inauguration of the kendra.

While speaking on the occasion as the chief guest, minister Singhal said that this system has been introduced as a special initiative of the chief minister of the state to honour the retired workers and officials after their most desirable career break and get their minimum pension in a fair and easy manner. He also pointed out that in the traditional pension system, the retired workers and officials had to face numerous difficulties and it was a tedious process.

The new system has been facilitated by integrating it online and this process was started to give the pensioners their due respect for spending the precious time of their life dedicated to service.

Minister Singhal further stated that this new system provides employees and officers to apply for pension one year before retirement.

“The work in service centers is being carried out by the Assam Electronics Development Corporation Ltd., Amtron and the responsibility for its proper management has been given to the office of Inspector of Schools in Cachar,” mentioned minister Singhal.

The minister termed the workers and officers who retired after a long career as their guardians because of their work experience and directed the concerned department to provide services to them with care.

Earlier, in his welcome address, DC Rohan Kumar Jha said that the pension system has been simplified as e-Pension Seva Kendra through the digital platform ‘Kritagyata’ portal. In this, all the departmental staff and officers including the Education department can apply for pension one year before their retirement and the service book will be scanned and sent online. All retirees can avail the facility to upload a digital life certificate through life proof using a registered device. Apart from this, it has the facility of submission of application forms through online and it has the provision of PPO or pension payment order number. He also said that this entire process will be supervised by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) of the state.

Silchar legislator Dipayan Chakraborty also spoke on the occasion.

The meeting was also attended by district development commissioner and in-charge (Education) Rajib Roy, DIG southern range, Konkonjoyti Saikia, SP, Ramandeep Kaur, inspector of school, Semina Yasmin Ara Rahaman and others.