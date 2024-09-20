Minister Dass inaugurates digital library at Sajani Kanta School

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 20: Assam Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, inaugurated a newly constructed digital library at Sajani Kanta Higher Secondary School in Barpeta Road, a press release said on Friday.

Expressing his delight on the micro-blogging site X, Dass stated, “Delighted to inaugurate the newly constructed digital library of Sajani Kanta HS School in Barpeta Road today.”

This new facility will enhance the learning experience of students by providing them access to digital resources and modern learning tools.

The inauguration event was attended by school teachers, the President of the School Management Committee, Dr. Debabrata Dutta, and the Principal of the school, Shri Banajit Barman.

