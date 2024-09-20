30 C
Guwahati
Friday, September 20, 2024
type here...

Minister Dass inaugurates digital library at Sajani Kanta School

Expressing his delight on the micro-blogging site X, Dass stated, "Delighted to inaugurate the newly constructed digital library of Sajani Kanta HS School in Barpeta Road today."

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 20: Assam Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, inaugurated a newly constructed digital library at Sajani Kanta Higher Secondary School in Barpeta Road, a press release said on Friday.

- Advertisement -

Expressing his delight on the micro-blogging site X, Dass stated, “Delighted to inaugurate the newly constructed digital library of Sajani Kanta HS School in Barpeta Road today.”

This new facility will enhance the learning experience of students by providing them access to digital resources and modern learning tools.

The inauguration event was attended by school teachers, the President of the School Management Committee, Dr. Debabrata Dutta, and the Principal of the school, Shri Banajit Barman.

“I was accompanied by teachers, School Management Committee President Dr. Debabrata Dutta and Principal Shri Banajit Barman”, the Minister added.

8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam CM hails arrival of 32m VGO Reactor at Numaligarh from...

The Hills Times -
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend