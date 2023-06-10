Minister Nandita Gorlosa distributes AB-PMJAY & MMJAY cards in Haflong



HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, June 9: Nandita Gorlosa, minister for Power, Sports & Youth Welfare, ITFC (Archaeology) & Co-operation, ceremonially distributed cards to beneficiaries of Dima Hasao district under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) & Ayushman Asom Mukhya Mantri Jan Arogya (AA-MMJAY) at the District Library Auditorium Hall in Haflong on Friday.

As the chief guest of the program, minister Nandita Gorlosa provided an overview of the scheme and highlighted the benefits for cardholders. She expressed concern for the villagers who previously lacked access to advanced medical facilities due to financial constraints. She emphasised that this scheme brings great relief as it provides insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakhs for medical expenses. Minister Gorlosa also informed the public about the procedures and steps to acquire the card. She requested executive member, DHAC, Nipolal Hojai, and vice chairman of the District Planning Board, Donphainon Thaosen, to continue raising awareness about the schemes and their benefits among the people.

Currently, 63,624 beneficiaries have been enrolled for this card from the district of Dima Hasao, and minister Gorlosa expressed hope that the E-KYC process for the remaining beneficiaries will soon be completed to ensure maximum coverage for those in need.

Dr Lina Hakmaosa, SDM&HO, spoke about the benefits provided by the scheme, stating that the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) offers coverage of up to Rs 5 lakhs per family per year for cardholders. This scheme also grants cashless and paperless access to healthcare for the beneficiaries. Dr Hakmaosa requested all the ASHA workers to inform villagers about the importance of this scheme.

The program began with a welcome speech by DHAC deputy secretary in charge of Medical, Rebecca Changsan, followed by speeches from EM Nipolal Hojai and other guests, including EM DHAC Donphainon Thaosen, vice chairman of the District Planning Board and district president of BJP, Thai Tsho Daulagupu, ACS principal secretary, Simanta Kumar Das, ACS, DHAC deputy commissioner, newly joined ADCs James Taid, Deepmala Goala, ACS, media persons, and officials from the medical department.