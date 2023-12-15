15 C
Guwahati
Friday, December 15, 2023
type here...

Misappropriation Of Govt Funds In Guise Of Renovation Works: KSA

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

 

- Advertisement -

DIPHU, Dec 14: The Karbi Students Association (KSA Jemson Timung) stated that government funds have been allegedly misappropriated in guise of renovation works at Diphu Government College.

 

In a press conference at Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) KSA general secretary, Ramsing Tokbi said, “There is a huge anomalies in utilisation of fund against the sanctioned amount of Rs 1,81,67,857 (One crore eighty one lakh sixty seven thousand eight hundred fifty seven only) bearing a sanction released order and dated 18.05.2023 against the renovation works 1. Repairing/ renovation of Diphu Govt College Building (extension block) for an amount of Rs 17,12,385/-; 2.  Repairing/ renovation of college building of Diphu Govt College for an amount of Rs 48,59,526/-; 3. Repairing/ renovation of auditorium hall of Diphu Government College for an amount of Rs 71,49,873/- and 4. Repairing/ renovation of science block of Diphu Government College for an amount of Rs. 44,46,073/-. The KSA has carried out a survey on the work and found the above mentioned works in execution were highly sub-standard in nature.”

 

- Advertisement -

Tokbi also said the amount of money sanctioned against the said work does not meet the desired standards. Money sanctioned against the highly sub-standard works is excessively exorbitant. It is a clear case of misappropriation of fund and the contractor is Phumen Teron, S/o Anchan Teron.

 

In this regard, a memorandum was submitted to Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, principal secretary on November 20 2023, but there is no response from the KAAC authority. The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) has given little importance to the education uplift, several school teachers are yet to receive their salaries for the past several years but KAAC is involved in misappropriation of government fund.

 

- Advertisement -

Moreover, Tokbi also said that KSA will not be silent on the matter which was against the student community.

 

Most Beautiful Fairy-Tale Towns To Visit In Switzerland
Most Beautiful Fairy-Tale Towns To Visit In Switzerland
Popular Picnic Spots in Near Guwahati
Popular Picnic Spots in Near Guwahati
7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data
7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data
Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland
Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland
8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India
8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

AU’s Inclusion In G20 Under India’s Initiative Should Inspire UN: Amb...

The Hills Times - 0
Most Beautiful Fairy-Tale Towns To Visit In Switzerland Popular Picnic Spots in Near Guwahati 7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland 8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India