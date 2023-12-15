Misappropriation Of Govt Funds In Guise Of Renovation Works: KSA

HT Bureau

- Advertisement -

DIPHU, Dec 14: The Karbi Students Association (KSA Jemson Timung) stated that government funds have been allegedly misappropriated in guise of renovation works at Diphu Government College.

In a press conference at Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) KSA general secretary, Ramsing Tokbi said, “There is a huge anomalies in utilisation of fund against the sanctioned amount of Rs 1,81,67,857 (One crore eighty one lakh sixty seven thousand eight hundred fifty seven only) bearing a sanction released order and dated 18.05.2023 against the renovation works 1. Repairing/ renovation of Diphu Govt College Building (extension block) for an amount of Rs 17,12,385/-; 2. Repairing/ renovation of college building of Diphu Govt College for an amount of Rs 48,59,526/-; 3. Repairing/ renovation of auditorium hall of Diphu Government College for an amount of Rs 71,49,873/- and 4. Repairing/ renovation of science block of Diphu Government College for an amount of Rs. 44,46,073/-. The KSA has carried out a survey on the work and found the above mentioned works in execution were highly sub-standard in nature.”

- Advertisement -

Tokbi also said the amount of money sanctioned against the said work does not meet the desired standards. Money sanctioned against the highly sub-standard works is excessively exorbitant. It is a clear case of misappropriation of fund and the contractor is Phumen Teron, S/o Anchan Teron.

In this regard, a memorandum was submitted to Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, principal secretary on November 20 2023, but there is no response from the KAAC authority. The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) has given little importance to the education uplift, several school teachers are yet to receive their salaries for the past several years but KAAC is involved in misappropriation of government fund.

- Advertisement -

Moreover, Tokbi also said that KSA will not be silent on the matter which was against the student community.