Morigaon administration closes petrol depot on charges of fraud

HT Correspondent
MORIGAON, Nov 9: The district administration on Thursday
shut down the petrol depot namely ‘Service Station’
located near the district library on charges of fraud.
District commissioner Devashish Sharma, additional district
commissioners Biman Das and Dr Sangita Barthakur and
inspector of legal measurement department Amal Kumar
Sharma conducted a raid at the petrol depot. During the raid,
the team was found to be supplying less than 240 ml of oil per
5 liters of petrol to customers.
The petrol depot was closed immediately on the directive of
the district commissioner. The petrol depot will not reopen
until further orders.
The district commissioner has made it clear that such
fraudulent acts against the consumers will not be tolerated at
all under any circumstances. He said it is the responsibility of
the district administration to ensure justice for the consumers.
He warned that such fraud would never be compromised under
any circumstances. The district commissioner added that he has
directed every magistrate to conduct such sudden inspections
at petrol depots and business establishments. He stressed on
the responsibility and duty of the district administration to
ensure the safety of consumers. The district commissioner had
directed the legal measurement department to conduct raids
on petrol depots and affordable shops in the district at a
meeting of the district development committee last month. The
district commissioner also raided Tripti service station in
Jagiroad and Reena service station in Neli on Thursday.
However, no irregularities were found at both the petrol
depots. The team also included assistant director of supply
department Matinur Rahman.