Morigaon administration closes petrol depot on charges of fraud

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, Nov 9: The district administration on Thursday

shut down the petrol depot namely ‘Service Station’

located near the district library on charges of fraud.

District commissioner Devashish Sharma, additional district

commissioners Biman Das and Dr Sangita Barthakur and

inspector of legal measurement department Amal Kumar

Sharma conducted a raid at the petrol depot. During the raid,

the team was found to be supplying less than 240 ml of oil per

5 liters of petrol to customers.

The petrol depot was closed immediately on the directive of

the district commissioner. The petrol depot will not reopen

until further orders.

The district commissioner has made it clear that such

fraudulent acts against the consumers will not be tolerated at

all under any circumstances. He said it is the responsibility of

the district administration to ensure justice for the consumers.

He warned that such fraud would never be compromised under

any circumstances. The district commissioner added that he has

directed every magistrate to conduct such sudden inspections

at petrol depots and business establishments. He stressed on

the responsibility and duty of the district administration to

ensure the safety of consumers. The district commissioner had

directed the legal measurement department to conduct raids

on petrol depots and affordable shops in the district at a

meeting of the district development committee last month. The

district commissioner also raided Tripti service station in

Jagiroad and Reena service station in Neli on Thursday.

However, no irregularities were found at both the petrol

depots. The team also included assistant director of supply

department Matinur Rahman.