Moyur Krishna Gogoi sets record with manuscript painting

DEMOW, July 21: Moyur Krishna Gogoi, daughter of Purabi Chetia Gogoi from Gudhabil Gaon near Demow, has set a record by creating an Assamese manuscript painting on a canvas measuring approximately 14 feet in length and 4 feet in width. Moyur Krishna Gogoi dedicated around six months to complete this miniature painting, which depicts various incidents from Lord Krishna’s life. She aims to introduce this ancient Assamese art form to the present generation and promote its advancement.

In an interview with this correspondent on Sunday, Moyur Krishna Gogoi expressed her deep passion for the arts, which has led to her inclusion in the Assam Book of Records. She began the painting project six months ago, inspired by the timeless creations of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev. Using the traditional Assamese Manuscript style, she illustrated the events surrounding the birth of Lord Krishna. The painting, titled ‘Chitrabhagavata’, measures 14 feet long and 4 feet wide.

To gain state-level recognition, she registered with the Assam Book of Records on July 10, submitting photos and videos of her artwork and creative process. She is thrilled to announce that her work has been selected for recognition. On Sunday, Manjit Sharma and his colleagues visited Moyur Krishna Gogoi’s home to witness her painting. They presented her with a phulam gamosa, a certificate, a japi, and a trophy in acknowledgment of her achievement.