27 C
Guwahati
Monday, July 22, 2024
type here...

Moyur Krishna Gogoi sets record with manuscript painting

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, July 21: Moyur Krishna Gogoi, daughter of Purabi Chetia Gogoi from Gudhabil Gaon near Demow, has set a record by creating an Assamese manuscript painting on a canvas measuring approximately 14 feet in length and 4 feet in width. Moyur Krishna Gogoi dedicated around six months to complete this miniature painting, which depicts various incidents from Lord Krishna’s life. She aims to introduce this ancient Assamese art form to the present generation and promote its advancement.

- Advertisement -

In an interview with this correspondent on Sunday, Moyur Krishna Gogoi expressed her deep passion for the arts, which has led to her inclusion in the Assam Book of Records. She began the painting project six months ago, inspired by the timeless creations of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev. Using the traditional Assamese Manuscript style, she illustrated the events surrounding the birth of Lord Krishna. The painting, titled ‘Chitrabhagavata’, measures 14 feet long and 4 feet wide. 

To gain state-level recognition, she registered with the Assam Book of Records on July 10, submitting photos and videos of her artwork and creative process. She is thrilled to announce that her work has been selected for recognition. On Sunday, Manjit Sharma and his colleagues visited Moyur Krishna Gogoi’s home to witness her painting. They presented her with a phulam gamosa, a certificate, a japi, and a trophy in acknowledgment of her achievement.

7 Superfoods To Boost Your Stamina
7 Superfoods To Boost Your Stamina
7 Beautiful Indian Birds
7 Beautiful Indian Birds
Flowers Which Bloom Only At Night
Flowers Which Bloom Only At Night
Top 10 Most Dangerous Animals in India
Top 10 Most Dangerous Animals in India
Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels
Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Tourist Guides Conference held in Sivasagar

The Hills Times -
7 Superfoods To Boost Your Stamina 7 Beautiful Indian Birds Flowers Which Bloom Only At Night Top 10 Most Dangerous Animals in India Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels