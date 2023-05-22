24 C
N. F. Railway to operate two pairs of special train

Assam
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 21: The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to operate a two pairs of special train to clear the extra rush of passengers. While one special train will run between Katihar – Ranchi – Katihar for six trips in each direction and other special train will run between Rangapara North – Erode – Rangapara North for two trips in both directions.

Special train no. 05762 (Katihar – Ranchi) will depart from Katihar at 14:00 hours on every Thursday from 25th May to 29th June, 2023 to reach Ranchi at 03:40 hours on the next day. In return direction, special train no. 05761 (Ranchi – Katihar) will depart from Ranchi at 05:30 hours on every Friday from 26th May to 30th June, 2023 to reach Katihar at 20:00 hours on the same day. The special train will consist of 15 coaches. There will be AC 3-tier, sleeper class and second seating coaches for the convenience of the passengers.

Special train no. 06073 (Erode – Rangapara North) will depart from Erode at 02:30 hours on every Wednesday on 24th & 31st May, 2023 to reach Rangapara North at 10:00 hours on Friday. In return direction, special train no. 06074 (Rangapara North – Erode) will depart from Rangapara North at 05:15 hours on every Saturday on 27th May & 03rd June, 2023 to reach Erode at 13:15 hours on Monday. The special train will consist of 23 coaches. There will be first cum second AC, AC 2-tier, sleeper class and second seating coaches for the convenience of the passengers.

The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available at IRCTC website and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of N.F. Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey.

