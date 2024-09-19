30 C
Nagaon Police seize suspected heroin; 3 arrested in Dhing

According to the officials, the police team conducted the operation in response to the ongoing concerns regarding drug trafficking in the area.

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 19: In a significant operation, the Nagaon Police, led by DSP (P) Sandipon Garg and Officer-in-Charge of Dhing Police Station, recovered five small plastic containers filled with suspected heroin, weighing 0.90 grams, the police officials informed on Thursday.

The operation also resulted in the seizure of seven mobile handsets and cash amounting to Rs. 9,020.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Nagaon Police stated, “A Nagaon Police team led by DSP(P) Sandipon Garg and OC Dhing PS recovered 5 Nos of small Plastic containers filled with suspected Heroin net weighting 0.90 Gram, seven mobile handsets and cash amount of Rs.9020/.”

According to the officials, the police team conducted the operation in response to the ongoing concerns regarding drug trafficking in the area.

Subsequently, three individuals were arrested during the operation and are currently facing legal action.

Further investigations are underway as the police authorities work to uncover more details about the operation as well as about the accused individuals.

