Goalpara, Nagaon Police seize drugs in 2 operations; 4 arrested

GUWAHATI, Oct 24: In a series of successful anti-narcotics operations, police teams from Goalpara and Nagaon districts have made significant drug seizures, leading to the arrest of multiple individuals, the police officials informed on Thursday.

In Goalpara, the district police, led by the Officer-in-Charge of Matia Police Station, intercepted a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire vehicle with registration number AS-01-AY-9089.

During the operation, 199 bottles of Codeine Phosphate Syrup, a controlled substance often abused as a recreational drug, were recovered.

The police also apprehended three individuals linked to the illegal transport of these drugs.

“Team Goalpara Police led by OC Matia PS has intercepted one Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire vehicle and recovered 199 bottles of Codeine Phosphate Syrup,” stated the Goalpara Police in a post on the micro-blogging site X.

"Team Goalpara Police led by OC Matia PS has intercepted one Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire vehicle bearing reg no AS-01-AY-9089 & also apprehended three persons and recovered 199 bottles of Codeine Phosphate Syrup from the vehicle. Legal action initiated .@assampolice @gpsinghips pic.twitter.com/TNJUJjH5za — Goalpara Police (@Goalpara_Police) October 23, 2024

Meanwhile, in Nagaon district, a police team from Dhing Police Station carried out an anti-narcotics raid, seizing 24.67 grams of suspected heroin stored in 17 plastic containers.

Along with the drugs, the police recovered Rs 2,150 in cash from the operation.

One accused has been arrested and is currently facing further legal action.

The Nagaon Police on X stated, “A Nagaon Police team in an anti-narcotics operation recovered 17nos of plastic containers filled with suspected heroin net weighing 24.67GMs, one accused arrested for further legal action.”

A Nagaon Police team in an anti narcotics operation from PS Dhing, recovered 17nos of plastic containers filled with Suspected Heroin net weighting 24.67GMs,and Rs 2150/ cash .one accused arrested for further legal action.@gpsinghips@assampolice @d_mukherjee_IPS pic.twitter.com/Zte6XMpPyc — Nagaon Police (@nagaonpolice) October 24, 2024