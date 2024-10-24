23 C
Goalpara, Nagaon Police seize drugs in 2 operations; 4 arrested

In Goalpara, the district police, led by the Officer-in-Charge of Matia Police Station, intercepted a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire vehicle with registration number AS-01-AY-9089.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 24: In a series of successful anti-narcotics operations, police teams from Goalpara and Nagaon districts have made significant drug seizures, leading to the arrest of multiple individuals, the police officials informed on Thursday.

During the operation, 199 bottles of Codeine Phosphate Syrup, a controlled substance often abused as a recreational drug, were recovered.

The police also apprehended three individuals linked to the illegal transport of these drugs.

“Team Goalpara Police led by OC Matia PS has intercepted one Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire vehicle and recovered 199 bottles of Codeine Phosphate Syrup,” stated the Goalpara Police in a post on the micro-blogging site X.

Meanwhile, in Nagaon district, a police team from Dhing Police Station carried out an anti-narcotics raid, seizing 24.67 grams of suspected heroin stored in 17 plastic containers.

Along with the drugs, the police recovered Rs 2,150 in cash from the operation.

One accused has been arrested and is currently facing further legal action.

The Nagaon Police on X stated, “A Nagaon Police team in an anti-narcotics operation recovered 17nos of plastic containers filled with suspected heroin net weighing 24.67GMs, one accused arrested for further legal action.”

The Hills Times
The Hills Times
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
