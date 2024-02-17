National seminar on chemicals & pharmaceutical sciences held

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Feb 16: With an aim to explore cutting-edge research and advancements, the Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU) on Friday organized a national conference on ‘Frontiers in Chemical and Pharmaceutical Sciences for the Development of Novel Therapeutics-2024’ at its campus in Tezpur in Sonitpur district.

The national seminar was organised by GCU in collaboration with the Association of Chemistry Teachers (ACT), Mumbai and Rangapara College.

The programme began with a warm welcome address by Jasoda Ranjan Das, president of the Shrimanta Shankar Academy, Guwahati. The inaugural session featured a thought-provoking speech by Dipankar Saha, registrar of the Girijananda Chowdhury University, Abdul Baquee Ahmed, principal of the School of Pharmaceutical Sciences at GCU, Tezpur and Ranjan Kalita, principal of the Rangapara College.

Rama Dubey, scientist F from the Defence Research Laboratory (DRDO), Union ministry of defence, graced the event as the keynote speaker. He delivered an enlightening speech on “Harnessing the Power of Microencapsulation Technology in Pharmaceutical Science,” shedding light on the potential of this innovative approach in therapeutic development.

The scientific session commenced with notable figures leading the technical sessions. The sessions covered a diverse array of topics including plant pathology, mycology, virology, entomology, food science, biotechnology, cell and molecular biology, bioinformatics, structural biology, botany, zoology, human physiology, microbiology, microbial technology, computational biology, genomics and proteomics, nanobiotechnology, and system biology.

A total of 56 poster presentations and 12 oral presentations were delivered, showcasing the depth and breadth of research being conducted across the nation. With over 200 delegates from various renowned institutes including Dibrugarh University, Tezpur University, Defence Research Laboratory, Tezpur, University of Calcutta, Mata Gujri College of Pharmacy, Bihar, Gautam Institute of Pharmacy, Bihar, Royal Global University, Chaitanya (Deemed to be) University, Telangana, NETES Institute of Pharmaceutical Science, Guwahati Down Town University, NEF College of Pharmaceutical Education & Research, participated in the conference.

The event served as a testament to the dedication and commitment of the scientific community towards advancing knowledge and innovation in chemical and pharmaceutical sciences. As the conference concluded, participants left inspired and motivated to continue pushing the boundaries of science for the betterment of society.