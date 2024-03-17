20.2 C
NDA-backed candidate Jayanta Basumatary felicitated in Gossaigaon

HT Correspondent

GOSSAIGAON, March 16: With the Lok Sabha election round the corner the NDA-backed candidate for Kokrajhar Lok Sabha seat, Jayanta Basumatary on Saturday urged the voters to help in nation-building by by electing Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of the country for the third consecutive time.

After arriving at Gossaigaon as a candidate for the first time Basumatary was felicitated by various committees.

On the other hand, former MLA Hemendra Nath Brahma and president of the election steering committee of Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency, claimed that the victory of the candidate is undoubtedly and that everyone is ready to vote for the NDA government in the country again.

Brahma said that thousands of people are already joining the NDA. Thousands of people including Shalbari MCLA Jai Basumatary have joined the saffron party in the presence of Rajnath Singh. Now the officials have to work with a focus. As the chairman of the campaign committee, candidates have won every time. However, stating that emotions have no place in politics, he hoped that it would work for the welfare of the people in our society.

Addressing the huge gathering Jayanta Basumatary asserted that the victory of the NDA is certain and hence, no other party will come to power in the Centre.

Several leaders including Wilson Hasda, EM, MLA Lawrence Islari, MLA Jiron Basumatary, central committee secretary Somnath Narzary, youth committee secretary Francis Toppo, leaders and workers of central, district and various levels, Bengali Youth Students Federation’s former district president Uttam Saha, Minority Cell, OBC Cell, Gosaingaon Boro Samaj, officials of Kachugaon, Sharaibil, Jamduar, Srirampur, Guma Block Committee, youth and women’s wings of UPPL besides officials of TCLCC, and VCDC of each block were present in the meeting.

