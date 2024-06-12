NEEPCO wraps up workshop fostering life skills for underprivileged girls

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 11: A 15-day workshop under the flagship NEEPCO Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM): 2024 concluded on Tuesday at the NRC Complex of NEEPCO Residential Complex, RK Nagar, Agartala. Forty-two young girls aged 10-12 years, belonging to underprivileged families and nominated by schools located in the vicinity of Agartala Gas Based Power Station of NEEPCO, participated in the multipronged life skill trainings during the NEEPCO GEM Workshop, which is an initiative under the NEEPCO Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability Scheme. The multi-pronged life skill trainings and awareness sessions covered yoga, karate, foundation maths, vedic maths, english language, computer operation, creative arts & crafts, personality development, public speaking, and various awareness life skill sessions on health, hygiene, fire & safety, environmental consciousness, cyber crime, traffic rules & safety, gender issues, society & crime, prevention and protection from cyber crime, good & bad touch, child protection & rights, importance of girls’ child education, etc. The interactive sessions were conducted by different renowned personalities in these fields.

JL Das, the head of power plant, NEEPCO, Agartala, during his speech in the closing ceremony, said that the 15-day summer camp workshop, as part of its Girls Empowerment Mission (GEM), is an expression of its commitment to the society as a part of its corporate responsibility for the year 2024 apart from the company’s CSR works in the areas of rural development, promoting education, entrepreneurship skill development, health & sanitation. He expressed joy in conducting such a program, being able to reach out to a few underprivileged children to groom them and teach them various life skill training, which would definitely help them face life’s challenges head-on.

The dignitaries, resource persons, parents of the children who participated in the workshop, and heads of schools present in the closing ceremony appreciated the noble work of NEEPCO for its initiative for the empowerment of girl child belonging to the underprivileged family and encouraged it to continue doing such good job for the upliftment of society at large, apart from the generation of power to the state and beyond.